TME Financial Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

TME Financial Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,093 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of TME Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TME Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 484.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

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iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $128.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

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