Reviewing Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) and Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) and Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Westport Fuel Systems and Commercial Vehicle Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westport Fuel Systems 1 2 1 0 2.00 Commercial Vehicle Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

Westport Fuel Systems presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 111.27%. Given Westport Fuel Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Westport Fuel Systems is more favorable than Commercial Vehicle Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westport Fuel Systems -25.63% -24.16% -11.64% Commercial Vehicle Group -3.51% -11.74% -3.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Westport Fuel Systems and Commercial Vehicle Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

21.3% of Westport Fuel Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Westport Fuel Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westport Fuel Systems and Commercial Vehicle Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westport Fuel Systems $302.30 million 0.12 -$21.84 million ($3.50) -0.61 Commercial Vehicle Group $649.00 million 0.23 -$22.78 million ($0.67) -6.01

Westport Fuel Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Commercial Vehicle Group. Commercial Vehicle Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westport Fuel Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Westport Fuel Systems has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial Vehicle Group has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group beats Westport Fuel Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westport Fuel Systems

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Westport Fuel Systems Inc. engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), renewable natural gas or biomethane, and hydrogen; and pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves and filters, complete bi-fuel, mono-fuel and dual-fuel LPG and natural gas conversion kits and high-pressure hydrogen components. The company provides Westport’s LNG high pressure direct injection 2.0 fuel system and bi-fuel products; offers turnkey solutions covering all process phases, including prototyping, development, calibration, validation, homologation, vehicle conversion and logistic services, as well as systems for diesel-powered vehicles; and supplies hydrogen fuel system components for light, medium, and heavy-duty applications. It offers its products under the AFS, BRC, Emer, GFI, HPDI, Stako, Prins, Zavoli, OMVL, TA Gas Technology, Vialle, and Valtek brands. The company was formerly known as Westport Innovations Inc. and changed its name to Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in June 2016. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

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Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation. It offers vehicle seats and seating systems, such as static, mechanical, and air suspension seats, as well as office seating products under KAB Seating, National Seating, Bostrom Seating, and Stratos brands. The company also provides thermoformed, injection molded, reaction injection molded, and decorated/hydrographic finished products; vinyl or cloth-covered appliqués; instrument panels; plastics decorating and finishing products; cab structures; and cab interiors, including armrests, grab handles, storage systems, floor coverings and mats, sleeper bunks, headliners, wall panels, and privacy curtains under the AdvancTEK brand. In addition, it offers high and low voltage electrical wire harness assemblies function as the primary electric current carrying devices used in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial and other vehicles; and panel assemblies. Further, the company provides mirrors, wipers, and wiper systems under Bostrom, Moto Mirror, Sprague Devices, and RoadWatch brands; integrated and electro-mechanical assemblies, and cabinets. It offers its products and systems for the truck, power sports, bus, construction, mining, automotive, agricultural, mining, rail, marine, power generation, e-commerce, warehouse integration, transportation, military/defense, industrial, municipal, off-road recreational, and specialty vehicle markets. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

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