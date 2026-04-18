Intercont (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ:NCT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Intercont (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ:NCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 77,061 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the March 15th total of 91,296 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,952,761 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intercont (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercont (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Intercont (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCT traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,584. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. Intercont has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $177.00.

Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter.

Intercont (Cayman) Company Profile

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Intercont (Cayman), doing business as NetCents Technology Inc, operates a cloud-based payments-as-a-service platform that enables merchants to accept both traditional payment methods—such as credit and debit cards, direct bank transfers—and digital currencies through a single integration. The company’s API-driven solution supports online storefronts, hosted checkout pages and in-store terminals, offering a seamless payment experience for end consumers while simplifying back-end processing for merchants.

Legally domiciled in the Cayman Islands and founded in 2013, NetCents maintains its operational headquarters in Kelowna, British Columbia.

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