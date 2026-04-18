Fuel Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $805.19 Thousand (FUEL)

Fuel Network (FUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Fuel Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fuel Network has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Fuel Network has a total market capitalization of $7.40 million and $805.19 thousand worth of Fuel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76,893.28 or 0.99896388 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76,042.55 or 0.99734170 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Fuel Network Token Profile

Fuel Network’s launch date was December 17th, 2024. Fuel Network’s total supply is 10,283,318,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,796,743,211 tokens. Fuel Network’s official website is www.fuel.network. Fuel Network’s official Twitter account is @fuel_network. Fuel Network’s official message board is forum.fuel.network.

Buying and Selling Fuel Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Fuel Network (FUEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fuel Network has a current supply of 10,282,978,348.35818424 with 7,793,357,585.7453703 in circulation. The last known price of Fuel Network is 0.00093297 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $825,602.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fuel.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

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