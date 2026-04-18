Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Strong-Buy Rating

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.12 price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.31.

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Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Up 2.3%

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Shares of TSE:AI opened at C$12.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$584.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 102.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.58. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of C$10.61 and a 1 year high of C$12.25.

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Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp is a non-banking finance company providing residential and commercial mortgages that lends funds in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Its objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders’ equity by lending within conservative risk parameters. The company generates its revenue from mortgage interest and fees.

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