RB Global (TSE:RBA) Upgraded at Stephens

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

RB Global Trading Up 1.0%

TSE:RBA opened at C$142.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$138.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$143.10. The company has a market cap of C$26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.27. RB Global has a one year low of C$129.44 and a one year high of C$164.85.

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RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter. RB Global had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RB Global will post 5.0577819 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RB Global

RB Global announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

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Ritchie Bros. operates the world’s leading marketplace for heavy equipment. The company started as a live auctioneer of industrial equipment, since then it has greatly expanded its operations to include the sale of construction, agricultural, oilfield, and transportation equipment. Ritchie Bros. operates over 40 live auction sites in more than 12 countries, along with online marketplaces, including IronPlanet, Marketplace-E, and GovPlanet. Its agricultural auctions are frequently much smaller venues and can include liquidations of single farms.

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