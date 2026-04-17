iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.43 and last traded at $62.43, with a volume of 305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.78.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average is $55.39.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,683,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,015,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,015,000 after purchasing an additional 217,548 shares during the last quarter. TrustBank purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,295,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 705,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,106,000 after purchasing an additional 177,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 196,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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