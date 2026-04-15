Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Makes New Investment in Hippo Holdings Inc. $HIPO

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIPO. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the third quarter worth about $5,842,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the second quarter worth about $2,810,000. Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hippo by 30.4% in the second quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 326,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the third quarter worth about $2,170,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the third quarter worth about $2,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Hippo

In related news, CEO Torben Ostergaard sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $174,419.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,047.58. The trade was a 11.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Mccathron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $130,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 610,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,432.50. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 21,705 shares of company stock worth $597,934 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hippo Trading Up 2.3%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hippo stock opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.61. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $38.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HIPO shares. Zacks Research upgraded Hippo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Hippo from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Hippo from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hippo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HIPO

More Hippo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hippo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Near-term catalyst: Hippo will report Q1 2026 results before the market opens on April 30, giving investors a clear event to reprice the stock and reduce uncertainty ahead of earnings. Hippo to Report First Quarter Financial Results on April 30, 2026

Near-term catalyst: Hippo will report Q1 2026 results before the market opens on April 30, giving investors a clear event to reprice the stock and reduce uncertainty ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Headline-driven name confusion: Extensive international coverage about Colombia culling hippos (animals descended from Pablo Escobar’s zoo) is trending. This story is unrelated to Hippo Holdings’ insurance business but can create short-term retail search and social-media noise around the ticker. Colombia to cull up to 80 hippos linked to drug lord Pablo Escobar

Headline-driven name confusion: Extensive international coverage about Colombia culling hippos (animals descended from Pablo Escobar’s zoo) is trending. This story is unrelated to Hippo Holdings’ insurance business but can create short-term retail search and social-media noise around the ticker. Neutral Sentiment: Additional cultural noise: Pop‑culture items (e.g., Coachella hippo-themed coverage) further amplify name recognition but do not affect fundamentals. Expect temporary retail attention spikes. Coachella’s anarchic hippos are back

Additional cultural noise: Pop‑culture items (e.g., Coachella hippo-themed coverage) further amplify name recognition but do not affect fundamentals. Expect temporary retail attention spikes. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Richard McCathron sold 5,000 shares on April 9 at an average price of ~$26.05 (about a 0.81% reduction in his ownership). Small in size but can be perceived negatively by some investors. SEC filing for insider sale

Insider selling: CEO Richard McCathron sold 5,000 shares on April 9 at an average price of ~$26.05 (about a 0.81% reduction in his ownership). Small in size but can be perceived negatively by some investors. Negative Sentiment: Analyst / valuation pressure: Recent research notes include a trimmed price target from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (from $33 to $30) and mixed analyst coverage (moderate buy consensus but several hold ratings), which can cap upside until results show clear operational momentum. MarketBeat summary on Hippo

Hippo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hippo Enterprises Inc is a technology-driven home insurance company that offers modernized homeowners insurance products through a digital-first platform. Leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence and smart home devices, the company designs tailored coverage plans intended to streamline the underwriting process and deliver more comprehensive protection for homeowners. Hippo’s policies typically include standard dwelling coverage, personal property protection and liability insurance, along with optional add-ons such as water backup, home computer systems and equipment breakdown coverage.

Through its online portal and partner network of licensed insurance agents, Hippo provides policyholders with a range of services aimed at minimizing risk and preventing losses before they occur.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report).

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