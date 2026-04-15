Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys Shares of 6,450 iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 313.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,915,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,526,000 after buying an additional 1,451,820 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,083,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,039,000 after purchasing an additional 226,852 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 140.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 143,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB opened at $175.85 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $116.25 and a 1 year high of $179.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.75.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.1218 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

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