Sourceless (STR) Price Tops $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $170.26 million and approximately $1.30 thousand worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00001844 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00009426 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001504 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00004409 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00824821 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,408.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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