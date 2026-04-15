NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CSHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CSHI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 409,744 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 336,880 shares.The stock last traded at $49.74 and had previously closed at $49.92.

NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73.

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Institutional Trading of NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSHI. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 72,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 88,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter.

About NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The Neos Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF (CSHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of US ultra-short term Treasury bills while utilizing a combined with a US large-cap put spread futures strategy. CSHI was launched on Aug 30, 2022 and is managed by Neos.

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