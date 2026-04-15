Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Spark New Zealand Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 60,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 31,934 shares.The stock last traded at $6.20 and had previously closed at $6.3250.

Spark New Zealand Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55.

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Spark New Zealand Company Profile

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Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS: SPKKY) is a leading telecommunications and digital services provider based in New Zealand. The company offers a wide range of products and services, including mobile voice and data plans, fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and digital connectivity solutions. Spark’s portfolio also extends to cloud computing, managed IT services, cybersecurity, and software development, catering to both consumer and enterprise markets.

Originally established as Telecom New Zealand in 1987, the company underwent a major rebrand in 2014 to become Spark New Zealand, reflecting its strategic shift toward digital innovation and customer-centric services.

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