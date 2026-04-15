monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.69, but opened at $64.40. monday.com shares last traded at $63.7190, with a volume of 647,933 shares trading hands.

monday.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting monday.com this week:

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $157.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $80.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.67.

monday.com Stock Up 4.6%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average is $128.99. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $333.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.71 million. monday.com had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in monday.com by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,286,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,198 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth about $79,789,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 932,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,660,000 after purchasing an additional 490,491 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in monday.com by 136.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 708,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,186,000 after purchasing an additional 408,848 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in monday.com by 2,501.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,990,000 after purchasing an additional 314,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com’s visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company’s product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

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