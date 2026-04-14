YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YBIT) Short Interest Down 31.1% in March

YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YBIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 37,701 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the March 15th total of 54,747 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,746 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF Stock Performance

YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF stock opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74. YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $57.40.

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About YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF

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The YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income Strategy ETF (YBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a synthetic covered call strategy based on futures contracts against Bitcoin. The strategy aims to provide income in which gains are capped and losses are not YBIT was launched on Apr 22, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

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