YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YBIT) Short Interest Down 31.1% in March

YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YBIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 37,701 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the March 15th total of 54,747 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,746 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF Stock Performance
YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF stock opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74. YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $57.40.
About YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF
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