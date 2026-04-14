Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91.

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Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

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Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE: SPE) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver attractive total return by investing across corporate capital structures. The fund primarily allocates capital to debt and equity securities of both public and private issuers, with a focus on special situations, distressed credits and event-driven opportunities.

The fund’s flexible, multi-asset strategy allows portfolio managers to shift allocations among high-yield bonds, leveraged loans, convertible securities, preferred stock and equity positions.

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