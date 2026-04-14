Shore Point Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF $IMTM

Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,698 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 7.6% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $21,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

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iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7%

IMTM opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $53.17.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

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