Shore Point Advisors LLC Buys 12,535 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWOB. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 307,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 52,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 747.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 87,739 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.27. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.12 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.3288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

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