Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Tops $1.00

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001328 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $40.57 million and $3.53 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 40,569,460 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
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