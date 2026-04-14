Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $5.05 Million Position in Ford Motor Company $F

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1,654.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 384,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,049 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,459 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.70. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,072,132. The trade was a 3.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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