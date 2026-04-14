Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Shares Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 1,089,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 813,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Lion One Metals Trading Down 2.1%

The stock has a market cap of C$94.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.36, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Lion One Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company’s principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. Lion One Metals Limited is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

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