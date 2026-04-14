bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BDST) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Should You Sell?

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BDST – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 6,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,389% from the average daily volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

bebe stores Stock Down 6.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34.

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About bebe stores

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bebe stores inc is an American retailer specializing in contemporary women’s fashion. The company designs, sources and sells an assortment of apparel, including dresses, tops, denim, outerwear and accessories. The brand caters to a youthful demographic seeking modern silhouettes and trend-driven styles. Distribution channels include direct-to-consumer e-commerce, as well as wholesale partnerships and international licensed operations.

Founded in 1976 by fashion entrepreneur Manny Mashouf and headquartered in San Francisco, bebe initially expanded through specialty retail stores across the United States.

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