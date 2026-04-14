EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.67, with a volume of 25919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC raised its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 618,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter.

About EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser. BSVO was launched on Aug 31, 2011 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

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