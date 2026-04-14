Clough Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Clough Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,585 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the March 15th total of 11,544 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,457 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Select Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clough Select Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Clough Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 20.47% of Clough Select Equity ETF worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Clough Select Equity ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA CBSE traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $44.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500. Clough Select Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 million, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.14.

About Clough Select Equity ETF

The Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (CBSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have positive environmental, social and governance attributes as viewed by the fund adviser. CBSE was launched on Nov 13, 2020 and is managed by Changebridge Capital.

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