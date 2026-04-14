Autonolas Price Reaches $0.0459 (OLAS)

Autonolas (OLAS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Autonolas has a market cap of $10.87 million and $262.41 thousand worth of Autonolas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Autonolas has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Autonolas token can now be purchased for about $0.0459 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,435.12 or 0.99904093 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Autonolas Token Profile

Autonolas launched on June 29th, 2022. Autonolas’ total supply is 473,167,650 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,567,173 tokens. Autonolas’ official Twitter account is @autonolas. The official message board for Autonolas is olas.network/blog. The official website for Autonolas is www.olas.network.

Autonolas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Autonolas (OLAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Autonolas has a current supply of 473,167,650.3448351 with 236,567,173.79508018 in circulation. The last known price of Autonolas is 0.04604187 USD and is up 6.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $216,688.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.olas.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonolas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonolas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonolas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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