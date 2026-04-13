MV Oil Trust (MVO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a 21.4% increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

MV Oil Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years.

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MV Oil Trust Stock Up 11.8%

Shares of NYSE:MVO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,972. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.19. MV Oil Trust has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter.

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MV Oil Trust is an exchange-listed royalty trust that holds overriding royalty and net profits interests in oil and gas properties across the United States. As a non-operating entity, the trust does not engage in exploration or development; instead, it collects a share of production revenues after operating expenses are deducted.

The trust’s interests are primarily concentrated in onshore hydrocarbon fields in West Texas, providing unitholders with exposure to established production streams.

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