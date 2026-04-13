Canadian Net R E Invt Uts (CNNRF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of C$0.03 on April 30th

Canadian Net R E Invt Uts (OTCMKTS:CNNRF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0292 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Canadian Net R E Invt Uts Price Performance

Shares of CNNRF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678. Canadian Net R E Invt Uts has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $4.74.

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CANADIAN NET R E INVT UTS

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