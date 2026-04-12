Nature Wood Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NWGL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nature Wood Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NWGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 72,050 shares, a growth of 142.2% from the March 15th total of 29,744 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,908 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nature Wood Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nature Wood Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nature Wood Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NWGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Nature Wood Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nature Wood Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Nature Wood Group Stock Up 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NWGL opened at $0.98 on Friday. Nature Wood Group has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $6.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25.

Nature Wood Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nature Wood Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wood-based panels and decorative surfaces for use in furniture, cabinetry, flooring and interior fit-outs. The company’s offerings include medium-density fiberboard, melamine-faced panels, decorative paper and edge-banding products, all tailored to meet the specifications of residential and commercial customers.

Through an integrated production model, Nature Wood Group oversees key stages from raw material procurement and wood refining to finishing and quality control.

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