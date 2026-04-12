Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amdocs Limited $DOX

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,849 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,648,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,376,000 after buying an additional 257,193 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 554,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,489,000 after buying an additional 93,527 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Amdocs by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 149,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 47,537 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 237,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,518,000 after purchasing an additional 24,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 77,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amdocs Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of DOX stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.44. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $95.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amdocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amdocs from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

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Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs’ product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra’anana, Israel.

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