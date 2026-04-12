Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,574 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up about 0.7% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Burney Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $22,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $268,649,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 326.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 918,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $291,624,000 after acquiring an additional 702,974 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Autodesk by 197.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,768 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,324,000 after purchasing an additional 604,235 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,544,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,125,988,000 after purchasing an additional 564,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Autodesk by 51,159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 512,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $162,836,000 after purchasing an additional 511,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

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Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $218.45 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.10 and a 1-year high of $329.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Autodesk News Roundup

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.51% and a net margin of 15.60%.Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Macro relief / growth optimism supports a re-rating case — some coverage frames the pullback as a valuation reset after a recent relief rally rather than a deterioration in the business, suggesting upside if growth continues. Autodesk valuation check (Yahoo)

Macro relief / growth optimism supports a re-rating case — some coverage frames the pullback as a valuation reset after a recent relief rally rather than a deterioration in the business, suggesting upside if growth continues. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data is effectively meaningless (shows 0 shares / NaN change) — no clear short-squeeze dynamic is present based on the available report.

Reported short-interest data is effectively meaningless (shows 0 shares / NaN change) — no clear short-squeeze dynamic is present based on the available report. Negative Sentiment: Citi downgraded ADSK from Buy to Neutral and cut its price target to $246 (from $331), which is the most direct catalyst cited for today’s weakness and reduces near-term analyst-driven upside expectations. Citi downgrades Autodesk (247WallSt)

Citi downgraded ADSK from Buy to Neutral and cut its price target to $246 (from $331), which is the most direct catalyst cited for today’s weakness and reduces near-term analyst-driven upside expectations. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing valuation concerns and a string of price-target trims have amplified selling pressure; analysts and market-note summaries characterize the move as a valuation-driven reset rather than a single fundamental event. Valuation/price-target analysis (QuiverQuant)

Ongoing valuation concerns and a string of price-target trims have amplified selling pressure; analysts and market-note summaries characterize the move as a valuation-driven reset rather than a single fundamental event. Negative Sentiment: Sector-wide risk-off after the launch of Anthropic’s Managed Agents pressured several software/AI stocks intraday, contributing to the broader sell-off that hit ADSK. Sector sell-off after Anthropic news (Yahoo)

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Autodesk from $343.00 to $279.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Argus raised Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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