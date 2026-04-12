Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GAMB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Gambling.com Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Gambling.com Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Loop Capital set a $8.50 price target on Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Gambling.com Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Gambling.com Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

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Gambling.com Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB opened at $3.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $126.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.91. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Gambling.com Group had a positive return on equity of 38.87% and a negative net margin of 19.90%.The company had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 653.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 3,262.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

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Gambling.com Group is a digital performance marketing company specializing in the online gambling industry. Through a diversified portfolio of affiliate websites, the company generates leads and traffic for operators in segments such as sports betting, online casino, poker, bingo and daily fantasy sports. Its platforms offer in-depth reviews, expert guides, comparison tools and editorial content designed to help players make informed choices and drive conversions for partner brands.

The group’s service offerings include search engine optimization, pay-per-click campaigns, display advertising, email marketing and social media management.

Further Reading

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