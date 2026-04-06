Wall Street Zen Downgrades CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) to Sell

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CVD Equipment in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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CVD Equipment Price Performance

Shares of CVV stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CVD Equipment by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVD Equipment by 93.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 31.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVD Equipment

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CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) designs, manufactures and markets custom vacuum deposition systems used to create thin-film coatings and advanced materials for semiconductor, optoelectronic and related industries. Established in 1992 and headquartered in the United States, the company leverages proprietary chemical vapor deposition (CVD), plasma-enhanced CVD, metal-organic CVD (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD) and physical vapor deposition (PVD) technologies to support both research and production applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes single- and multi-chamber reactors for the deposition of silicon, III-V compounds, metal oxides and other specialty materials, along with fluid-bed reactors for nanoparticle synthesis.

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