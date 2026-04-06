Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

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Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.40 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal sold 143,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $5,099,393.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 147,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,250,992.64. This represents a 49.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 154.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies highly engineered chemistries to performance-driven end markets. The company’s solutions serve customers across the electronics, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on electronics chemicals, metal plating, and industrial coatings additives.

In the electronics market, Element Solutions provides a range of plating and surface-treatment chemistries used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, semiconductor devices, and advanced display technologies.

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