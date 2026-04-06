One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OLP. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target (up from $26.50) on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

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One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

OLP opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $481.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $47,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 181,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,475.18. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $264,545. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,187,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 46,308 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter worth $656,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 31,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the third quarter valued at about $666,000. 36.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of net leased commercial properties. The company focuses on single-tenant retail, office and industrial assets that are subject to long-term, triple-net leases, shifting operating responsibilities—such as maintenance, insurance and taxes—to the tenant. One Liberty’s strategy emphasizes creditworthy tenants, lease durations that provide predictable cash flow and geographically diversified holdings.

Since its founding in 1988 and incorporation as a REIT in 1993, One Liberty has assembled a portfolio of more than 130 properties spanning retail convenience centers, quick-service restaurants, automotive service stations, office buildings and light industrial facilities.

Further Reading

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