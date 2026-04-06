Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCHGY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Shares of CCHGY stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57.

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Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) is a major bottling partner for The Coca-Cola Company, engaged in the production, packaging, distribution and marketing of nonalcoholic beverages. As a concentrate licensee and bottler, the company manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of branded soft drinks, waters, juices, ready-to-drink teas, sports and energy drinks, and other still beverages under global and local brands. Its operations cover the full bottling value chain, from procurement of raw materials and bottling to route-to-market distribution and retail execution.

The company’s activities encompass manufacturing at local bottling plants, supply chain and logistics management, commercial and customer-facing sales, and marketing support for both global Coca‑Cola brands and regionally tailored products.

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