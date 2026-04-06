Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Shares Down 3.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $161.53 and last traded at $167.4580. Approximately 253,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 967,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Bank of America raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.15.

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View Our Latest Analysis on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 4.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.48.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $994.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 3.59%.Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 47,954 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,626,000 after purchasing an additional 40,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 603,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,483,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company’s core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

Further Reading

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