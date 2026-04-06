Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

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Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CZR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.58. 672,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,184,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.87. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.05). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 181.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah’s by William F.

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