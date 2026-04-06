Centrifuge (CFG) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $10.01 million and $30.89 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,911.90 or 0.99797635 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s launch date was May 20th, 2025. Centrifuge’s total supply is 680,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io/blog. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Centrifuge has a current supply of 680,000,000 with 577,038,746 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.16666611 USD and is up 7.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $19,945,837.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

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