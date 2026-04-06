Ark Price Reaches $0.17 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Ark has a market cap of $32.47 million and approximately $933.18 thousand worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ark has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000500 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000114 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 21st, 2017. Ark’s total supply is 192,410,118 coins and its circulating supply is 192,410,592 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedInWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

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