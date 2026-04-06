Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Trading Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $11.16. 518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 25,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEOAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

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Stora Enso Oyj Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 7.58%.The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

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Stora Enso Oyj is a Finland‐based provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper. The company draws on centuries of forest industry experience and leverages sustainable practices to produce a wide array of products, including paperboard for consumer goods, specialty papers for printing and publishing, and pulp for industrial applications. Its portfolio also encompasses wood products such as cross-laminated timber, sawn timber and building components, designed to meet growing demand for environmentally friendly construction materials.

Formed through the 1998 merger of Swedish mining and forestry giant Stora and Finnish paper maker Enso, Stora Enso combines deep heritage with ongoing investments in innovation.

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