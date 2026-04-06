Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Should You Sell?

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.2230. 666,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,455,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $4.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $9.60 in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.77.

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Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAR. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the third quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 538.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) is a subsidiary of Lithium Americas Corp. focused on the exploration, development and production of lithium brine resources in the Jujuy province of northwest Argentina. The company’s principal asset is the Cauchari-Olaroz project, situated within the Lithium Triangle, one of the world’s richest regions for lithium-bearing brines. Through its Argentine operations, Lithium Americas aims to supply battery-grade lithium carbonate critical to electric vehicle and energy-storage markets.

The Cauchari-Olaroz project encompasses concessions on the Salar de Cauchari and Salar de Olaroz salt flats, where detailed drilling programs and pilot‐scale evaporation ponds have demonstrated favorable lithium concentrations.

Further Reading

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