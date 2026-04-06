Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Shares Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.06 and last traded at $44.6225. Approximately 24,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 62,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.6050.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Dbs Bank raised Suzuki Motor to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suzuki Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SZKMY

Suzuki Motor Stock Down 9.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter. Suzuki Motor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.249-5.249 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suzuki Motor Corporation traces its roots to 1909 when Michio Suzuki founded Suzuki Loom Works; the company later entered motor vehicle production and was reorganized as an independent motor company in the mid-20th century. Headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan, Suzuki has grown into a multinational manufacturer known for producing compact, fuel-efficient vehicles and a broad range of two- and four-wheeled products. The company has a long history in small-car and motorcycle design and has adapted its product portfolio over decades to serve both personal and light commercial transport markets.

Suzuki’s primary business activities include the design, manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), and outboard motors, along with related parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.