Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Stock Price Up 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.97 and last traded at $72.5540. Approximately 29,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 285,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

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Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.58 million, a PE ratio of -214.24 and a beta of 1.65.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $73.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kura Sushi USA news, insider Hajime Uba sold 9,874 shares of Kura Sushi USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $720,110.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,476.18. The trade was a 62.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 122.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 18.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates Japanese‐style revolving sushi restaurants across the United States. The company’s concept centers on delivering a modern sushi dining experience by combining fresh ingredients with automated conveyer belt and plate‐return systems. Guests can choose from a broad menu that includes nigiri, sashimi, maki rolls, tempura, udon noodles and chef‐inspired seasonal dishes, all served directly from the conveyor belt or ordered on tabletop touchscreens.

Each restaurant integrates patented technology to ensure food quality and operational efficiency.

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