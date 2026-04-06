Status Market Cap Hits $46.78 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Status has a total market cap of $46.78 million and $2.96 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001775 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00004601 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,798,335,501 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.87816825 with 4,798,335,501.03276361 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.00976393 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $2,591,376.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.