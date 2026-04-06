Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) Trading Down 5.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $17.0040. Approximately 211,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 965,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VOR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vor Biopharma from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

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Vor Biopharma Stock Down 8.2%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $809.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,404,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,697 shares during the period. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 852.8% in the fourth quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. now owns 3,617,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,714 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $33,275,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $22,890,000. Finally, NEXTBio Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $13,080,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vor Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Vor Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation, allogeneic cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies. The company’s proprietary platform leverages genome editing to engineer donor-derived hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), enabling the generation of off-the-shelf therapeutic candidates designed to overcome limitations of traditional autologous and matched donor transplants. By targeting key surface antigens and reconstituting the patient’s immune system, Vor aims to deliver curative potential with reduced treatment timelines and broader patient applicability.

The lead program, VOR33, is a CD33-edited HSC product candidate being evaluated in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

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