Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $81.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $91.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.97.

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Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $68.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,990. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $79.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $11,288,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,066,750. The trade was a 48.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,725,122. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,859,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048,679 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,836,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,377,000 after acquiring an additional 187,763 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,759,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,589,000 after purchasing an additional 95,878 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,901,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 178.8% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,740,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246,715 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

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Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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