AEON Financial Service (AEOJF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its resultson Wednesday, April 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2382 per share and revenue of $958.9380 million for the quarter.

AEON Financial Service Stock Performance

AEOJF stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57. AEON Financial Service has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $8.57.

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AEON Financial Service Company Profile

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AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd. is a Japan‐based consumer finance company and a member of the AEON Group, one of the country’s largest retail and financial services conglomerates. Headquartered in Chiba Prefecture, the company focuses on providing a broad range of credit products and financing solutions to individuals and small businesses through its extensive branch network and online platforms.

The company’s core offerings include personal loans, revolving credit, installment financing and point‐of-sale financing for retail purchases.

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