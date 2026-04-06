Predictive Oncology (POAI) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 8th. Analysts expect Predictive Oncology to post earnings of $0.90 per share and revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Predictive Oncology Trading Up 14.3%

Shares of POAI stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. Predictive Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.35.

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About Predictive Oncology

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Predictive Oncology, Inc is a biotechnology company that leverages artificial intelligence and digital biology to support drug discovery and development in oncology. Its core business revolves around the application of machine learning algorithms to high-content cellular imaging, multi-omic profiling, and clinical response data. By integrating these diverse data streams, the company aims to generate predictive models that forecast the efficacy and toxicity of candidate therapeutics, thereby accelerating preclinical decision-making and reducing development timelines.

The company’s primary offerings include its Phenomics platform, which combines automated microscopy with advanced image analysis to capture subtle phenotypic changes in cancer cells.

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