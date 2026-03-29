USA Financial Formulas Purchases Shares of 2,253 GE Aerospace $GE

USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter worth $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer singled out GE Aerospace as a “huge winner,” which has driven investor interest and helped the stock’s recent outperformance. Read More.

Jim Cramer singled out GE Aerospace as a “huge winner,” which has driven investor interest and helped the stock’s recent outperformance. Read More. Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace is planning a €110 million European site expansion with workforce development — a capacity and supply-chain investment that supports higher production for recovering commercial aviation demand. Read More.

GE Aerospace is planning a €110 million European site expansion with workforce development — a capacity and supply-chain investment that supports higher production for recovering commercial aviation demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights aviation strength as a tailwind for GE Aerospace and S&P futures, reinforcing demand expectations for engines, services and aftermarket revenue. Read More.

Market commentary highlights aviation strength as a tailwind for GE Aerospace and S&P futures, reinforcing demand expectations for engines, services and aftermarket revenue. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: An industry comparison reviews how GE’s engine families stack up against Rolls‑Royce’s Trent series — useful context on competitiveness but not an immediate catalyst unless product wins or specs change market share. Read More.

An industry comparison reviews how GE’s engine families stack up against Rolls‑Royce’s Trent series — useful context on competitiveness but not an immediate catalyst unless product wins or specs change market share. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded GE Aerospace from “strong-buy” to “hold,” a change that can pressure sentiment and trigger short-term selling by momentum-focused investors. Read More.

Zacks Research downgraded GE Aerospace from “strong-buy” to “hold,” a change that can pressure sentiment and trigger short-term selling by momentum-focused investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competitive dynamics: coverage of RTX/Pratt & Whitney highlights how rival engine programs and strong aftermarket services at competitors could limit GE Aerospace’s share gains and margin expansion in some segments. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $378.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $374.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $283.00 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.36.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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