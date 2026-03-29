Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSU Position Lessened by Wolfstich Capital LLC

Wolfstich Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,243 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Wolfstich Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wolfstich Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 114,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Momentous Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 18,719 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSU opened at $40.09 on Friday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics. DFSU was launched on Nov 1, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

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