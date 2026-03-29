USA Financial Formulas Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

USA Financial Formulas trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,989 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,265 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 413.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,393,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,553,645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030,441 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 110.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,406,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,259,369,000 after buying an additional 9,648,265 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,748,414 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,309,066,000 after buying an additional 5,498,375 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,612,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,668,182,000 after buying an additional 5,081,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $233,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. President Capital dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 2.7%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $88.18. The company has a market capitalization of $315.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The business had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,485,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 671,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,003,220. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 11,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $854,848.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 262,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,970,976. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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